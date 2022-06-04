Power of democracy seen in Kerala bypoll

The Thrikkakara Assembly bypoll was supposed to be captain Pinarayi Vijayan’s century moment. Having won 99 out of 140 seats while recording its historic triumph in the 2021 Assembly polls, the CPM-led ruling LDF in Kerala was determined to reach the three-figure mark and this was a timely opportunity. That it wasn’t to be is a message for political parties in general and the CPM in particular—never take people for granted. That said, the thumping victory of a hesitant Congress candidate Uma Thomas, by more than 25,000 votes, cannot be seen either as a referendum on the Pinarayi government or as a sign of the UDF’s resurgence in the state. Those inferences must be kept for later.

The outcome appears to be a manifestation of the overwhelming desire of voters to preserve and perpetuate the legacy of P T Thomas, whom they elected twice in the past, through his widow. And while the election remains as inconsequential as it ever was from a larger perspective, the result should come as a reality check for the government and contains a nudge for it go for introspection—especially taking a relook at the manner in which it’s pushing the SilverLine project and addressing the desperate state of Kerala’s finances.

For the record, Thrikkakara has always been a Congress stronghold. Since the first election in 2011 after the constituency was created, the UDF has consistently maintained an average vote share of around 50%. In contrast, the LDF’s vote share has been around 35%. That the LDF chose to deploy all resources at its disposal despite this historical background showed the ruling combine’s determination to wrest the seat for that magical 100 mark. An otherwise insignificant electoral battle was turned into a high-intensity contest by CM Vijayan, who camped in Thrikkakara and led the campaign from the front.

All his ministers, MLAs and senior LDF leaders were also deployed. The intensive LDF campaign was disturbingly divisive at times. A church-run hospital was used to launch its candidate and all the caste-community combinations available within the front were used to lure the voters, with ministers making targeted home calls. That none of these worked is testimony to the power of democracy, where the only thing that matters is what the voters want.