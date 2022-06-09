STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bitter truths about Hyderabad horror

The horrifying gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in a car by five youths on May 28 in posh Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad has deeply hurt the collective conscience of society.

Published: 09th June 2022

Clues team collects samples and examines the Mercedes at the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad on Sunday

The horrifying gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in a car by five youths on May 28 in posh Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad has deeply hurt the collective conscience of society. The  girl, after a non-alcoholic day party in a pub in Jubilee Hills on the fateful day, was waiting for transport to go home when the accused youths including the son of an AIMIM MLA, on the pretext of dropping her off at her home, took her in a car and allegedly molested her. According to police, the MLA’s son left soon after while the other five youths took her in another car to a desolate stretch behind Peddamma Gudi in Jubilee hills, where they allegedly assaulted her.

The department appears to have taken shelter behind the smoke screen—the need to investigate the crime thoroughly—to justify the unusual delay in arresting the accused. The police also appear to have used Juvenile Justice Act again as a shield from having to announce the names of the parents of the accused, who belong to two powerful political parties. It is quite possible that the police had to apprehend the six accused only after the atrocity became a sensation with the BJP raising the community of the victim while the Congress slamming BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao for revealing her identity, which left a nagging doubt whether the intention was to protect the accused or protect the dignity of the girl.

The disconcerting aspect of the crime is that most of the accused are minors, which raises the question of how to discipline them if the money and the political power of their parents embolden them to commit any atrocity.  It is high time the parents, particularly those belonging to the political class, disciplined their children while the police and excise departments enforced laws against allowing minors into pubs. Children should be taught values when they are young, as what one learns early stays with them forever. No point in wringing hands when indignity is perpetrated against a girl and then we all forget about it.

