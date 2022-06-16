STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Looking ahead, not back, in textbook issue

The concerns do not exclude its influence in other BJP-ruled states, which are known to often pick leaves out of each other’s books.

Published: 16th June 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi's statement on June 11 that the school textbook revision in Karnataka is just "repair work", pending a full-fledged revision, raises concerns about what the end result of such an exercise could be. The concerns do not exclude its influence in other BJP-ruled states, which are known to often pick leaves out of each other's books.

Ravi was speaking at an interactive programme in Mangaluru on 'Textbook Politics - Truth and Myth', during which he said textbook revision aims to set right "anomalies" to instil a "sense of nationalism" among the people. The "anomalies" that Ravi was referring to, however, remains a matter of debate. Opposition parties have been accusing  BJP of "saffronising" education to push its ideology.

The ruling party is justifying the revision, claiming it to be a process of making history "factual". The biggest "anomaly" is lost on the ruling and the opposition parties even as they duel over the righteousness of textbook revision - the lack of a holistic approach in the education system itself. Whether the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will realise it, remains to be seen.

Education is supposed to be a process of reforming the human mind - a progressive reform, not a regressive one. While expanding knowledge, it needs to strengthen the mind and shape the character of the individual.

It needs to create an urge to put the individual’s potential to optimum use for the betterment of society in its multiple domains. The focus should be on developing social, cognitive and vocational skills, boosting confidence and making science subjects and their teaching methods more interesting to kindle a scientific temper.

However, the revisions made so far in the school textbooks pertain to history and the Kannada language. Now, while the BJP national general secretary speaks about a "pending full-fledged revision" - if and when they do take it up - will the potential power of education's positive influence on young individuals be taken into consideration?

Or will it continue to deal with "correcting" the past instead of ensuring a healthier, more conducive future for the citizens, through better quality education?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CT Ravi Karnataka textbook Karnataka textbook revision
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp