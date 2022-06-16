Questions galore in KCR's national party quest

The cat may soon be out of the bag. For now, it is a steady stream of calibrated leaks from the TRS that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is contemplating announcing the formation of a party at the national level.

Ever since this piece of information trickled out of Pragati Bhavan, the rumour mill has been working overtime on its purpose and constitution. In fact, KCR himself had indicated in the recent past about an upcoming"sensational news". Was he alluding to this development?

Dropping hints and letting speculation run riot is par for the course with the TRS chief. That KCR is keen on playing a major role at the national level is a given. He tried his hand at crafting a coalition of anti-BJP and anti-Congress parties ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but with Narendra Modi emerging like a supernova in the election, he got nowhere.

Now, KCR wants to script an effective political and economic alternative to Modi's Hindutva ideology. If better utilisation of the country’s natural resources is his economic agenda, stopping the BJP in its tracks from "spreading vile" through Hindutva rhetoric, is his stated political objective.

It is not yet clear how he intends to take forward his anti-BJP and anti-Congress agenda. It is assumed that the vehicle would be a consortium of an eclectic body of people, comprising politicians, experts in different fields, NGOs, and retired civil servants.

There are also reports that KCR's new initiative is just a straight and unalloyed national-level political party, said to be called Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS). If it is a political party, it sure will be a challenge for him to spread his wings in other states.

What is clear is that KCR is trying to project himself as a man to reckon with at the national level in the fight against the BJP. His success in pursuing his Delhi dreams would depend on whether other opposition parties would play ball as many of them are with the Congress. If they do not, which is more likely, KCR would end up splitting the Opposition vote.