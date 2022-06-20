STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Disability act deadline ignored

According to the 2011 Census, about 2.2% of people in India are disabled. Experts believe the actual figure is more likely 15%.

Published: 20th June 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

disable, disability

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016 led to new hope for India’s disabled persons by centering a rights-based approach that stepped away from a perspective that patronised this population. Significantly, the Act remedied a flaw in its predecessor, Persons with Disabilities Act of 1995, with regard to setting a deadline for states in making existing infrastructure accessible. The deadline—five years after the Central government brought out the relevant rules—passed on 15 June 2022. The RPWD Act also mandated that new infrastructure must be accessible and new private establishments could only get relevant building permission if in compliance with the rules. A step outside of one’s home will suffice to show that very little has changed. 

According to the 2011 Census, about 2.2% of people in India are disabled. Experts believe the actual figure is more likely 15%. As per the Census, the literacy rate of disabled persons is 55%, about 20 points lower than the national average. Only 36% were employed. One factor that could bring a sea change in these statistics? An accessible environment. In the social model of disability, it is understood that it is not the person who is disabled but the environment that disables the person.

An orthopedically disabled person, for instance, may be able to travel independently for work with aids such as a wheelchair if the public infrastructure were suitably adapted. There are countries that have done so, allowing better opportunities for disabled persons. The key is universal design—accessible to all users be they children, aged, pregnant and/or disabled. This requires a change in the mindset of policymakers to approach such design not as a favour for a few but as empowerment for all.

Reports suggest only one state so far—Tamil Nadu—has sought an extension to comply with the accessibility mandate of the Act. All states must make this a priority and invest in understanding and practising universal design. The lives, happiness and unexplored potential of crores of Indians are at stake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PwD Disability Persons with Disabilities Act
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp