STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Cricket immune to market risks for now

Global markets are down. Investors are fearing a prolonged bear run. There is a crisis in the world of crypto with various currencies setting new lows on a daily basis.

Published: 21st June 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

IPL media rights, IPL

Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)

Global markets are down. Investors are fearing a prolonged bear run. There is a crisis in the world of crypto with various currencies setting new lows on a daily basis. Retail inflation is still dangerously high. But even in this scenario, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the very few products that continues to make money. Amid a never-ending Covid-19 loop in 2021, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rolled in the money as it welcomed two new teams for record sums. 

Last week, its bet on investors lapping up an expanded IPL reaped rich dividends as the media rights were sold for an excess of $5 billion (`48,390 crore) for a five-year period from 2023. In terms of sporting properties across the globe, the figure the BCCI has managed belongs in the stratosphere—along with the biggest multi-discipline event (Summer Olympics), the most popular Cup competition in the world (FIFA World Cup), the most widely watched sporting league (English Premier League) and a few franchise leagues in the US(NBA and NFL), the country with one of the most developed media rights markets in the world.

Last week, however, also showed the challenges that do exist for the BCCI to keep the IPL media rights among the most lucrative in the world. Digital rights is now the kingmaker. In a country like India, that is not a surprise because of the ease of owning a smartphone. Couple that with the accessibility of cheap 4G and low subscription rates to OTT platforms, and it is a marriage made in heaven. 

However, the money that came in from TV rights could be a red herring. If the market is maturing, they will have to squeeze more money via digital in the next cycle to continue this upward trajectory. There is also the one inherent problem that the IPL faces. For all the commerce, the sport has not grown outside the Commonwealth. That being the case, the board faces a battle to get hundreds of thousands of new fans every five years. That, however, is a medium-term problem. For the next five years, though, it will be one of the undisputed market leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp