Attend the Budget session, lend credence to Assembly

The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislature is set to begin on 7 March and it is a cliché to say that it is likely to be stormy, except, in this case, it may not. There is a reason for this. The former chief minister and the main opposition TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu had vowed not to enter the Assembly until he ascended the throne again after alleged insulting remarks made against his wife during the last session by some ruling YSRC members. Uncharacteristically, Naidu had gone on to weep on live TV.

It was indeed a sad sight to see a leader of his stature break down in the manner that he did. In the aftermath, while the YSRC leaders denied making derogatory comments, he received support from almost all quarters—showing that indecency has no place in the August House. Against this backdrop, Naidu should reconsider his decision and attend the session in public interest.

After all, the YSRC has an overwhelming majority and the TDP, the only opposition in the House, has only around 20 members. As such, Naidu’s presence lends weight to the proceedings as much as the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. This particular session is important in more ways than one. First up, is the issue of the dire financial condition of the state with debt said to be hovering near Rs 6 lakh crore.

Secondly, key legislations like the creation of new districts and even a revised three-capitals bill may be tabled. It would be a gross injustice to the people at large if critical issues like these are passed without due deliberation. Naidu, who found fault with Jagan for boycotting the Assembly when the former was in power, should understand that the same logic applies to him too. If he were to stick to his vow, it is very likely that a good number of the TDP legislators will give the session a miss.

The TDP alleges that the YSRC government is seeking to undermine institutions. Isn’t boycotting the Assembly undermining our constitutional process? It is time for the former chief minister to assume the mantle of a statesman and not confine himself to the usual political bickering.

