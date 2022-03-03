Meticulous planning helps BJD sweep polls

An astounding victory in the just-concluded panchayat polls has once again shown who the boss is in Odisha. Having grabbed 766 out of a total 853 zilla parishad (ZP) seats, Naveen Patnaik’s BJD has outdone itself. It is all set to govern ZPs in all 30 districts. The ruling party’s victory in the five-phase rural poll was on unexpected lines but the very strong mandate it received from voters has sent the opposition parties into a state of shock. The BJD may not concede it but the overwhelming support from the electorate took it by surprise too as it bagged close to 90% ZP seats across the state.

This is, by far, the BJD’s biggest victory in the three-tier panchayat polls ever since Naveen ascended to power in 2000. His party remained in alliance with the BJP till 2009. Three years later in 2012, when both the BJD and BJP faced each other in rural polls for the first time, the regional party won in 651 ZP seats leaving its ex-ally in the margins. The BJP managed just 36 seats. However, it made a spirited surge by winning 297 seats in 2017 while the BJD secured 476. Having fared well in the 2019 general elections, the BJP was expected to throw a challenge. But it floundered with just 42 seats to show at the end. With the 2024 polls not far away, the rural poll outcome has come as a rude warning for its leadership that has been caught napping.

However, this landslide victory is not about the opposition’s loss of ground in a state where the BJD has lorded over the political space over the last two decades. This is about the staggering election machine Naveen has turned the BJD into. Two years of Covid did cripple development activities and brought acute suffering to the rural landscape but the BJD was never far from the electorate. Much to the contrary, every policy measure was carefully designed.

From giving sarpanches the power of district collectors to manage the Covid crisis and handing over cash benefits to the poor just before the polls, the BJD turned every challenge into an opportunity to reach out to its loyal vote base. Naveen did not even campaign—like in 2017—as he had touched every district well in advance. Team Naveen’s meticulous planning, which it is known for, was seen again and the unwavering popularity of the BJD boss led to the decimation of the opposition.