Kerala CPM’s tryst with Neo-Capitalism  

The CPM’s state conference that concluded on Friday will be noted in history for the comprehensive roadmap for Kerala presented and debated in detail. The document formalises the party’s pragmatic shift from ideology to aspirations of the new world. The document, titled ‘CPM’s Perspective on New Kerala’, exhorts the party and the government to look towards attracting maximum private investment in all sectors, keeping in mind Kerala’s development in the next 25 years.

The CPM-led LDF government has identified improving ease of doing business as a key focus area and already initiated steps to amend obsolete legislations. On his part, CM Pinarayi Vijayan told the delegates about the need to make trade unions behave. Going one step further, the document envisions making each public sector enterprise a profit centre and talks about employees working hard along with management to achieve that target—an unfamiliar concept for communist parties and trade unions. Public-private participation in the higher education sector is another radical change that has been proposed. Till now, the party and feeder organisations of students and teachers were opposed to any effort for academic autonomy.

The document has also attracted criticism, primarily for its lack of focus on sustainable growth and social justice. There are concerns that ecological issues are neglected and social equity is undermined. But the CPM made it clear it is only a blueprint that will be fine-tuned after a larger debate. The shift should be seen as a step in the right direction for the party. It certainly looks like the CPM has responded constructively to the expectations of the people, who rewarded it with a consecutive second term in power.

However, this historic moment should serve as an occasion for introspection for the party. Several of the proposals in the document had been suggested by the previous UDF government. At that time, the CPM unleashed violent protests and its student wing even manhandled the vice-chairman of the higher education council alleging that he had been trying to bring private universities to the state. While embracing the capitalist turn, the party should at least apologise to Kerala for the growth it stalled for years in the guise of protecting the ideology.

