STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Kerala CPM’s tryst with Neo-Capitalism  

The CPM’s state conference that concluded on Friday will be noted in history for the comprehensive roadmap for Kerala presented and debated in detail.

Published: 05th March 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

CPM’s vision document. (File photo)

The CPM’s state conference that concluded on Friday will be noted in history for the comprehensive roadmap for Kerala presented and debated in detail. The document formalises the party’s pragmatic shift from ideology to aspirations of the new world. The document, titled ‘CPM’s Perspective on New Kerala’, exhorts the party and the government to look towards attracting maximum private investment in all sectors, keeping in mind Kerala’s development in the next 25 years.

The CPM-led LDF government has identified improving ease of doing business as a key focus area and already initiated steps to amend obsolete legislations. On his part, CM Pinarayi Vijayan told the delegates about the need to make trade unions behave. Going one step further, the document envisions making each public sector enterprise a profit centre and talks about employees working hard along with management to achieve that target—an unfamiliar concept for communist parties and trade unions. Public-private participation in the higher education sector is another radical change that has been proposed. Till now, the party and feeder organisations of students and teachers were opposed to any effort for academic autonomy.

The document has also attracted criticism, primarily for its lack of focus on sustainable growth and social justice. There are concerns that ecological issues are neglected and social equity is undermined. But the CPM made it clear it is only a blueprint that will be fine-tuned after a larger debate. The shift should be seen as a step in the right direction for the party. It certainly looks like the CPM has responded constructively to the expectations of the people, who rewarded it with a consecutive second term in power.

However, this historic moment should serve as an occasion for introspection for the party. Several of the proposals in the document had been suggested by the previous UDF government. At that time, the CPM unleashed violent protests and its student wing even manhandled the vice-chairman of the higher education council alleging that he had been trying to bring private universities to the state. While embracing the capitalist turn, the party should at least apologise to Kerala for the growth it stalled for years in the guise of protecting the ideology.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala CPM LDF Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp