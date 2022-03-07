Third front talk heats up ahead of state polls results and Presidential election

Talk about a third front is once again in the air. Some opposition parties are making moves to unite and challenge the BJP. Mamata Banerjee took the first step in this direction when she travelled to Mumbai after defeating the BJP in a high-pitched West Bengal election. She met Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, both allies of the Congress in Maharashtra, and proposed creation of a third front. She announced the end of the Congress-led UPA and said only a new front, comprising regional parties, could defeat the BJP in the next general elections. Pawar and Thakeray, however, rejected her idea saying there could be no credible national alternative to BJP without the Congress. Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has now embarked on the same path. He had a highly-publicised lunch with some prominent Modi baiters recently. He plans to meet regional political leaders to explore the possibility of forming a credible opposition alliance.

Another such move was made by election strategist Prashant Kishor who met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over dinner in Delhi. The meeting lasted two hours. Kishor is reported to have carried Mamata’s message that Nitish should become opposition’s candidate in the Presidential election. Nitish rejected the offer. His argument was the same as that of Pawar and Uddhav. No opposition candidate could win the Presidential election without Congress support. Mamata had sent the proposal to Nitish without keeping Congress in the loop. Nitish is an ally of the BJP and is heading an NDA government in Bihar. It would not be easy for the Congress and its allies to trust Nitish unless he formally breaks ties with the BJP. For the opposition, Nitish is still part of the BJP-led NDA. There is no reason for it to support a BJP ally in the Presidential poll. Mamata’s proposal appears amateurish and her plan to play the pivotal role in opposition politics by sidelining the Congress has not found any takers.

KCR is trying to succeed where Mamata could not. The fractious opposition pulling in different directions will be no challenge to the BJP in the next Presidential elections unless the numbers drastically change as a result of the ongoing Assembly elections in five states. The third front too will likely remain a non-starter unless Nitish decides to flip.