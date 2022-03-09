Another populist Telangana budget, but where is the money?

The 2022–23 Telangana Budget, presented in the Assembly by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday, seems to have made no attempt to cut the coat according to the cloth. The result was a bloated Rs 2.56 lakh crore Budget, which only served to show how anxious the government was to convince the people that it was committed to various welfare schemes including Dalit Bandhu, double bedroom houses and so on. The outsized allocations made for welfare schemes came as no surprise as the TRS would be seeking a fresh mandate from the people towards the end of next year.

The BJP and the ruling party in Telangana are already at loggerheads, and the Budget has sent out a strong warning to the Centre that it should either chip in with increased funding or get ready to face an even more hostile TRS. The million-dollar question now is: How can Telangana come up with Rs 1.08 lakh crore by way of taxes and Rs 66,423 crore as non-tax revenue this year alone for funding its schemes, as the Budget has projected, at a time when inflation is all set to rear its ugly head, stunting economic growth? This is sure to affect Telangana too as the costs of petroleum products are expected to register a sharp spike as a direct consequence of the raging Ukraine conflict.

The size of last year’s Budget was Rs 2.3 lakh crore but up to January 2022, it had receipts of only Rs 2.09 lakh crore. The state had expected Rs 38,669 crore from the Centre but received only Rs 7,303 crore. This is besides the overhang of a Rs 3.29 lakh crore cumulative debt burden that Telangana is carrying on its shoulders. Given the turbulent times ahead for the nation’s economy and the finance minister’s expectation of Rs 41,000 crore from the Centre, it is possible that last year might repeat itself. The state might end up with a huge hole in receipts, necessitating pruning of allocations to populist schemes as the year progresses.