Lack of leadership hurts BJP in Odisha

The BJP is in an unenviable position in Odisha. The principal opposition party was delivered such a knock-out punch by the ruling dispensation in the recently concluded panchayati raj elections that it is still reeling. That the urban local body polls will be held soon on March 24 has not made the recovery path easy. The party organisation, shaken to the core, is clueless and groping for ways to chart an effective course of action for another major challenge ahead. There is a visible lack of cohesion as it heads into the final lap of the polls. With confidence dipping, there are reports of aspirants unsure of their fate and filing nominations as independents. This does not augur well for the national party, which fancied its chances in the two critical polls before the 2024 general elections.

The BJP in Odisha as a unit is pulling in all directions. At the top, there is very little agreement among the leaders, which was evident during the panchayat elections. Its senior leaders have been occupied with the Assembly polls across the country leaving the grassroots workers rudderless and demotivated. This is the party that had set itself a Mission 120 under the leadership of Amit Shah not so long ago. Having fared well in the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, it was supposed to put up a fight. But lack of leadership, no clear-cut strategy and poor resources have hurt its chances. The challenges just amplify when one pits the state leadership against the giant stature of BJD head and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The blame must go to its central leadership, which has left the state unit in the lurch. The saffron outfit, which once was gung-ho about its Look East politics, will have to go back to the drawing board and restrategise. It needs a fresh plan and new charismatic leaders, and must make structural changes to even stand a chance against the ruling party. Against the rampaging election machine of Naveen’s BJD, second guessing just won’t do.