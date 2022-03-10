Evacuation laudable, real test lies in rehabilitation

After days of horror during which about 700 Indian students trapped in war-hit Sumy, Ukraine, had to endure lack of food, water, medicines and trying conditions in bunkers, news about their evacuation to a safer city and ultimately to India would have come as a huge relief to their worried parents. These students are hopefully the last batch to be extracted from Ukraine.

Their evacuation was made possible after Russia provided safe passage to civilians from at least three embattled cities. Credit should also go to the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who worked the phone with the Russian and Ukrainian leadership for a temporary halt to the fighting in order to take out the trapped students in Kharkiv, Sumy and Pisochyn. It also speaks about India’s influence that both the countries responded rather positively to our appeals. But what left a bitter taste was the PR exercise the evacuation process was reduced to.

The government sent four ministers to Ukraine’s neighbours to smoothen and facilitate the evacuation of students. In itself this was a good move but all of them made it a point to extol the government, paint the evacuation as an achievement and take credit for it. It is possible that no other government sent so many aircraft to fly back its citizens. But a PR spectacle was wholly unnecessary. During the Gulf War in 1990–91, India airlifted about 1.7 lakh of its people from Kuwait and this was achieved without any publicity fuss and credit-taking.

But having achieved the risky task of bringing the Indians home from Ukraine is one thing, rehabilitating the uprooted students, most of them studying medicine, is another. With no sign of Russia ending the war anytime soon, the students face an uncertain future. Regulatory requirements in India for medical degrees are such that the students have to complete their course from a university abroad before they can sit for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination. The government will have to consider if it can waive this rule. If not, a majority of the students who have already spent lakhs of rupees may have to begin medical studies from scratch.