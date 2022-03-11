BJP steamroller and emergence of the AAP factor

The semi-final election in five states is as much about the ability of the BJP to secure a repeat mandate in four of them as it is about the rise of the AAP as an alternative force in the opposition. While parties like the Trinamool and TRS have been fancying their chances of leading an opposition coalition in 2024 despite their influence not extending beyond a state, it’s only the AAP that has swept itself into power in Punjab as spectacularly as it did in Delhi less than a decade ago. For the Congress, the Delhi defeat was

so humiliating that Sonia Gandhi refused to give the AAP a seat at the joint opposition meetings last year despite the Trinamool’s prodding. Now the AAP has vacuum-bombed Punjab, sucking away loads of Congress votes and digging a political graveyard for a plethora of biggies.

Punjab is also a wake-up call for the Gandhi family that runs the Congress. Rahul and Priyanka decided very late in the day to replace the CM and the tumult that followed manifested in gangrene as it showed its inability to manage the post-surgical phase. In contrast, the BJP changed its CM thrice in a year in Uttarakhand and yet managed to post a resounding victory. Priyanka messed up Punjab by choosing maverick Navjot Singh Sidhu over Amarinder Singh but fought well in UP. However, it was Rahul who gave further evidence of his inability to lead. It’s now up to the party to choose its leader wisely.

As for the BJP, its sizable victories in UP and Uttarakhand and scraping through in Manipur and Goa smoothened the road for the Presidential elections and showed the sway Narendra Modi continues to have over the voters. Its creditable performance even in the Jat belt of western UP despite perceived farmer anger was particularly significant. And Yogi Adityanath became the first UP CM to retain power in decades. That development, law and order, free rations, doles to farmers, affordable housing, etc., mattered more to the electorate, particularly women, than the widespread havoc during Covid and communal polarisation showed the BJP understood the pulse of the people better. Yet, the emerging AAP threat would have given the otherwise rejoicing BJP a throbbing headache.