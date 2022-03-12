STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Budget is a missed opportunity

The exercise of preparing the annual Budget is a tightrope walk that our finance ministers dutifully indulge in once every year.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal presenting the budget using  an iPad | Vincent Pulickal

The exercise of preparing the annual Budget is a tightrope walk that our finance ministers dutifully indulge in once every year. The pandemic-induced economic crisis has made that task considerably tougher. Given the state’s precarious financial situation, the Kerala Budget for 2022–23, presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday, appears more realistic but stands out for the singular lack of new ideas and a long-term vision.

While its focus on the knowledge economy, skill development and higher education must be positively acknowledged, the FM has failed to come up with adequate proposals to address the state’s biggest problems—debt burden and lack of new revenue sources. Balagopal has addressed, though unconvincingly, the other big problem—unemployment—when he mentioned that the ‘Knowledge Economy Mission’ would create 20 lakh job opportunities. The fact is knowledge economy is not just about IT and skill parks. And the FM proposed to set up more IT parks when large areas in the existing facilities are lying vacant.

What the Budget documents also make distressingly clear is the continuing increase in public debt. As of now, Kerala’s cumulative debt stands at `3.34 lakh crore, which is 37% of the GSDP. And that will rise to Rs 3.72 lakh crore in 2022–23. For paying interest alone, the state shelled out Rs 22,115 crore this fiscal. And the interest liability is projected to grow to Rs 25,967 crore next fiscal. The Budget is also conspicuously silent on the much-needed cost-cutting, given the bankrupt state treasury, and there are no major measures to increase revenue, apart from the paltry Rs 60 crore it hopes to collect through a 1% hike in tax on motorcycles, Rs 200 crore through a 10% increase in fair value of land and a few more minor proposals.

Another area the Budget did not give enough attention to is the tourism sector that has been severely crippled by Covid. Some sops or subsidies to travel and hospitality players could have helped revive the sector that contributes 10% of the GSDP and accounts for 23.5% of the jobs. All things considered, the FM has played it safe, but more was required given the state of Kerala’s economy. Considering that this is the first full Budget of the second Pinarayi government, the FM has sorely failed to grab the opportunity to lay a sound long-term plan for economic revival.
 

