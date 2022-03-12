Too early to write off caste in politics

The result of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has generated premature obituaries of caste politics. There’s talk of development politics trumping traditional voting patterns and the consequent dawn of an era of pro-incumbency. Caste, however, continues to play a critical role in Indian elections. There can be no better example of this than the way Jats of western UP have voted.

Dire predictions were made about the prospects of the BJP in the region. It was claimed that the party would be wiped out in western UP after the agitation against the three farm laws, which were said to be a direct attack on the livelihood of the people of this predominantly agrarian region. But there was a problem in this reading of the situation. It saw Jats merely as farmers. It ignored the fact that the community has been deeply entrenched in the local power structure.

It has dominated all tiers of panchayati raj institutions with the help of the BJP. The funds of village, block and district panchayats, and the cooperatives have remained in the hands of Jat leaders. This has been made possible only due to the alliance Jats struck with the BJP after the decline of the party belonging to Chaudhary Charan Singh and his son. Thus the Jats voted as a community and not as farmers.

The other big caste play was seen in Mayawati’s BSP. The growing chasm within the state’s Dalit communities came to the fore. While the dominant Jatavs largely stayed with the BSP, the non-Jatav Dalits moved to the BJP and the SP alliance. The dominance of Jatavs in the BSP has long been resented by the non-Jatav Dalits and their desertion was one of the main reasons for the party’s worst-ever performance.

The Brahmin community, which was reportedly upset with the BJP, was wooed vigorously by the BSP. But it stayed with the BJP as the BSP did not appear to be the winning party. The Rajputs, once strong allies of the SP under Mulayam Singh Yadav, backed their caste kin Yogi Adityanath lock, stock and barrel. Similarly, the Yadavs voted overwhelmingly for the SP. The role of caste in politics could be written off at one’s own peril.