Centre should consider cutting excise duty on fuel

Brent crude prices retreating from USD 139 a barrel to below USD 110 should come as a sigh of relief for the government, which is in a quandary on whether to let the fuel prices go up or take a hit on revenue by maintaining the current prices.

The government has not changed fuel prices after 4 November 2021, and since then the prices of Brent crude have surged 30 per cent from USD 84 to 110. Though the Brent crude touched a high of USD 139, it came off its peak in a matter of four days and settled below USD 110.

While the US and UK have announced a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, most European countries are not playing ball with them as the issue of energy security outweighs other concerns. The surge in Covid cases in some parts of the world is also keeping global oil prices in check despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Given these realities and the fact that the government has seen robust tax revenue growth in the current financial year, it should not burden the common man with another fuel price hike. It should instead cut the excise duty to give relief to the public.

The government had in the previous financial year collected Rs 3.7 lakh crore in excise duty. It has already crossed Rs 3 lakh crore in excise duty collection by January 2022. Even if the government effects an excise duty cut now in the next couple of days, it is still likely to cross Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

It can do with a bit of a drop vis-a-vis last year as collections from other taxes have seen a phenomenal increase.

An excise duty cut would also help reduce inflationary pressure in the economy, saving the RBI from embarrassment as the central bank has quite surprisingly underplayed inflation in the next financial year. As some experts opine, such a cut would absorb a fair chunk of the lagged adjustment required in fuel prices, reducing the inflationary impact of the spike in crude prices.