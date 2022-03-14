STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Why Tamil Nadu needs to protect Irula co-op

Back in Tamil Nadu, the Irula Snake Catchers' Industrial Co-operative Society Limited, a 44-year-old institution, is India's largest producer of snake venom.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

A view of a Irular tribal hamlet in Vittilapuram village

A view of a Irular tribal hamlet in Vittilapuram village. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Jai Bhim, a recent Tamil movie, showed how the Irulars, who historically lived in the Nilgiris, skillfully track down venomous snakes. The Tamil-speaking tribals are renowned for their snake-catching abilities.

In 2017, two of their men were flown to Florida when the US authorities failed to curb the exploits of Burmese pythons at the Everglades swamp, threatening the existence of small mammals at the national park. The men waded through the largest subtropical wilderness in the world and caught some of the world's biggest snakes.

Back in Tamil Nadu, the Irula Snake Catchers' Industrial Co-operative Society Limited, a 44-year-old institution, is India's largest producer of snake venom. The society has 350 active members, all from the community. The society's snake farm is facing a big dilemma: there are no snakes, in the absence of government permits for catching them.

Every year, permission is given after examining various factors such as the reptile's population and the breeding season. In 2020–21, the forest department gave permission to capture only 5,000 snakes: 500 cobras, 1,000 kraits, 500 Russell's vipers, and 3,000 saw-scaled vipers. However, a government order was issued only on March 29, just two days before the fiscal ended. This year, the forest department gave temporary licences a few months ago to capture snakes, and so far, 2,203 snakes were caught for venom extraction. The process involves defreezing the venom and powdering it. The delay in issuing orders has forced several snake catchers to go for daily-wage jobs and ragpicking.

After this newspaper reported on the inordinate delay, the TN forest department moved quickly. An expert committee is being constituted, which will soon streamline the snake venom trade. The society being one of the few official suppliers of venom, several pharma companies and research institutes depend on the supply from TN. Delay in collection and supply of venom should not jeopardise production of anti-venom in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irulars Jai Bhim Irula coop Irula snake catchers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp