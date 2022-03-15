India needs plan to deal with prolonged war in Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was expected to be a short, brutal affair, with the local government capitulating in days. However, with the Ukrainian forces giving a tough fight, the war seems to be dragging on with increasing sanctions and economic disruptions on the horizon. India is not on the war front, but the upheaval in Europe is beginning to take a toll.

The biggest hit is oil. Brent crude hit a high of $139 a barrel on March 7 before easing to $108 currently. Crude oil has been kept outside the basket of sanctions, but analysts like Goldman Sachs predict it could touch $150 if the ban on Russian oil is enforced. For India, which sources 80% of its needs from abroad, this will prove to be a major inflationary pressure. The rule of thumb: for every $10/barrel increase, inflation goes up 10 basis points (0.1%).

The prolonged war and business uncertainties have also roiled the financial markets. The BSE index initially dropped as much as 14% to 52,543 before clawing back some of the losses. But the turbulence continues. India has to worry about its defence needs too, which are heavily dependent on Russia. Over the years, imports have fallen from 70% to 49%, but the delivery pipeline for advanced gear like the S-400 air defence systems and the AK-203 assault rifles is still from Russia.

In a recent media interaction, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged the looming threat of shortages, and suggested ‘Make in India’ as the alternative. This is easier said than done. Alternative and cheaper sourcing of crude oil will be the biggest challenge, and India needs to explore all possibilities including countries like Venezuela and Iran that had been in the banned list so far.

In defence, the over-reliance on Russia will need to be re-examined and a shift to alternative weapons systems explored. No one knows how long hostilities will last, or whether Russia will be able to resume its role as a serious exporter in the near future. Self-reliance should no more remain a slogan, but a realistic path for the future.

