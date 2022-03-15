Keep fans engaged with test matches

Test cricket cannot afford to be boring. Not now. Not in this world of shorter formats with adrenaline-pumping feats, where predicting a winner is not just perilous but impossible. Where just one over or sometimes even one ball is enough to decide the game. Contrast this with a Test match. Take for example the first Test between Pakistan and Australia. It had been 24 years since Pakistan hosted a Test involving Australia at home and effort should have been made to host a competitive game that would bring out the best from both sides.

Instead, it was a dead pitch in Rawalpindi. Pakistan scored 476/4 and 252/0 after Australia managed 459. In the course of five days, only 14 wickets fell. Instead of a fair contest between bat and ball, we saw mountains of runs scored on a placid wicket. The Pakistan Cricket Board drew flak from not just the Australian captain but also experts. And predictably, the ICC gave a ‘below average’ rating.

Back home, India secured two victories against Sri Lanka, but both the Tests did not last more than three days. If the dead wicket played its part in the Rawalpindi Test, mismatch in skill and application led to one-sided matches here. Fans love to see India win but not in this way. After the Australia high and the fiercely fought South Africa tour, this two-Test series was a bit disappointing. In short, Sri Lanka was no match. And amid all this, the focus during the second Test match was on the pitch where the ball turned a lot and where the bounce was unpredictable, with some shooting below the blade. In the end, survival and scoring a few runs mostly hinged on fortune.

The World Test Championship does have a bearing on the kind of pitches home teams would want to have but for a team in transition like Sri Lanka, this was not needed. In fact, it could have brought the Lankans into the game had their bowling been consistent. After all, fans want to watch a good match where bowlers plot a batsman’s fall, while the latter tries to build an innings.

