STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

With women on top, BJD solidifies base

Women have always been a key constituent for the BJD and the party has for long designed its policies to empower them socially as well as politically.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

The BJD has been rewriting electoral records in Odisha. After winning the panchayat elections with a staggering mandate, the regional outfit—as expected—formed zilla parishads in all 30 districts of Odisha. It is for the first time in the country that a political party has stamped its complete dominance in the three-tier system across a state. But BJD boss Naveen Patnaik has not stopped at that. He picked women to head these councils in 21 districts, which is another first. Districts that are large and also those predominantly inhabited by tribal communities will have women as zilla parishad presidents. Samari Tangul, a 26-year-old woman, will head the council in Odisha’s southernmost district, Malkangiri, which was once synonymous with Maoist menace and backwardness. Naveen, who has been espousing the cause of greater representation of women in legislative bodies, is happy to entrust the responsibility of development to young and educated women—going beyond the 50% reservation mark in the panchayat polls.

Women have always been a key constituent for the BJD and the party has for long designed its policies to empower them socially as well as politically. Hence the CM’s decision to give women a bigger representation in the scheme of things is no surprise. In the recently concluded Assembly elections, women voters emerged as a key factor for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and even Goa. In the big electoral ground of UP, the saffron party is said to have received a significantly higher share of votes from women compared to men, thereby tilting the balance decisively. 

The BJD, which has been in power for the last 22 years in Odisha, is not only setting a benchmark by giving political leadership to more and more women but also making clear its intentions for future elections. Naveen’s ability to remain ahead of the curve has been his biggest hallmark as a political leader. He is now slowly but surely solidifying the party’s base by giving women a lead place at the table, thus making the BJD almost unbeatable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp