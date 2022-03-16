With women on top, BJD solidifies base

The BJD has been rewriting electoral records in Odisha. After winning the panchayat elections with a staggering mandate, the regional outfit—as expected—formed zilla parishads in all 30 districts of Odisha. It is for the first time in the country that a political party has stamped its complete dominance in the three-tier system across a state. But BJD boss Naveen Patnaik has not stopped at that. He picked women to head these councils in 21 districts, which is another first. Districts that are large and also those predominantly inhabited by tribal communities will have women as zilla parishad presidents. Samari Tangul, a 26-year-old woman, will head the council in Odisha’s southernmost district, Malkangiri, which was once synonymous with Maoist menace and backwardness. Naveen, who has been espousing the cause of greater representation of women in legislative bodies, is happy to entrust the responsibility of development to young and educated women—going beyond the 50% reservation mark in the panchayat polls.

Women have always been a key constituent for the BJD and the party has for long designed its policies to empower them socially as well as politically. Hence the CM’s decision to give women a bigger representation in the scheme of things is no surprise. In the recently concluded Assembly elections, women voters emerged as a key factor for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and even Goa. In the big electoral ground of UP, the saffron party is said to have received a significantly higher share of votes from women compared to men, thereby tilting the balance decisively.

The BJD, which has been in power for the last 22 years in Odisha, is not only setting a benchmark by giving political leadership to more and more women but also making clear its intentions for future elections. Naveen’s ability to remain ahead of the curve has been his biggest hallmark as a political leader. He is now slowly but surely solidifying the party’s base by giving women a lead place at the table, thus making the BJD almost unbeatable.