Permanent solution needed for Tamil Nadu fishers

Amid the Ukraine student predicament, Tamil Nadu’s other—perennial—‘foreign’ crisis took a back seat. Since 2009 when the civil war ended in the island nation, TN’s fishers have faced arrest, violence and even death in Sri Lankan waters while in pursuit of a good catch. Since the death of a Tamil fisher in October, tensions have increased with the state’s fishers being arrested or detained by the neighbouring country’s forces on a regular basis.

While they allege ill-treatment and high-handedness from the Lankan forces, their crossing of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) for a better catch comes at the cost of the livelihood of Lankan Tamils, as the TN fishers practise the ecologically destructive bottom trawling—all trawling is banned in Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Lankan Tamil fishers mostly practise traditional fishing and have been struggling to rebuild their lives after the long civil war.

While the Union and state governments have tried their best to have arrested TN fishers released and repatriated, less effort has gone into a long-term solution for the problem. Experts have said transitioning TN’s fishers from trawling to deep sea fishing will help by easing tensions between the two fishing communities. To this end, the Union government in 2017 announced the Palk Bay scheme to provide 2,000 deep sea fishing boats to fishers in three districts within three years. The boats would be funded by the Union and state governments with the owner paying a component of the cost. However, fishers have complained that the cost per unit is too low and release of funds too slow. Till 2021, less than 50 such vessels have launched in the state.

Given the cost of the vessels (about Rs 1.2 crore), not all in the fishing community will be able to transition from bottom trawling—which hurts the long-term viability of local livelihood as well, pushing them towards more risks—without significant state support and incentives. Till such time the effort is made, fishers on both sides of the IMBL will continue to live on the edge.