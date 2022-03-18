Daunting yet doable tasks ahead for Punjab CM

If the newly sworn-in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s speech after his oath-taking on Wednesday is to be critically analysed, then it would tick all the right boxes. It was short, bereft of hyperbole, shorn of mudslinging at political opponents and free of undeliverable promises. Mann, in fact, used the platform to underline the huge expectations of the people because of the massive mandate Punjab had given his party.

He hit the nail on the head when he said that nothing short of a revolution in government was expected of him to meet the people’s aspirations. Punjab faces a number of challenges. Unemployment has been steadily rising, the youth are in the grip of drugs, corruption at high places is the norm, agricultural income continues to decline, public debt keeps rising, and Pakistan eyes the state to stir trouble. Mann will be aware of all this and his first task should be to identify the correct team members in the Cabinet and the right officials who will serve the people rather than the political leadership.

For a number of years, unemployment has been feeding the drug problem among the youth, which in turn is driving youngsters to foreign shores. This will be among Mann’s biggest challenges. The other main task will be to shed the Nehruvian economic model for Punjab, which envisaged agriculture as the mainstay. It turned the state into India’s food bowl, but is now no longer profitable.

The state should look at developing industries. With a wide road and railway network, abundant power supply, international airports and healthy work ethics, there is no reason why it cannot emerge as an industrial powerhouse. This will not only reduce the state’s dependence on agriculture, but also create jobs. Mann’s advantage is that he has a governance template in Delhi.

He can adopt some of the best practices from this, especially in the health and education sectors, and tailor them to suit Punjab. But what he must avoid is the culture of mindless freebies, a favourite of his leader Arvind Kejriwal. Punjab already has a debt of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore and more freebies will push the state greater into the red. The task before Mann is massive, but not impossible.