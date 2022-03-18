STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lessons from Bengaluru pothole death

The resulting seepage had caused the newly laid-out tar to sink, resulting in the pothole that led to the death.

Published: 18th March 2022

A motorist precariously rides a two-wheeler on a pothole-ridden road in Majestic | FILE

On March 13 night, a 27-year-old man riding on a newly laid road in Bengaluru died after a two-wheeler accident caused by a half-covered manhole, seepage from which had caused a pothole around it that was unnoticeable to motorists. The man died after slipping and losing his balance. The death—apart from it occurring due to the rider not wearing a helmet—would have passed off as just another road fatality that is common in Indian cities, but for the fact that this one was a direct result of a lack of coordination between civic agencies. The road was newly laid out by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

But soon after, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) took up drain works that required the manhole to be opened and did not close it properly after completion. The resulting seepage had caused the newly laid-out tar to sink, resulting in the pothole that led to the death.

Had road laying been coordinated along with the drain cleaning and repair works, this fatality—like so many others—could have been avoided. Shockingly, this death was the 14th such caused due to potholes or poor condition of roads due to lack of coordination among civic agencies over the past five years in Bengaluru alone. Lately, the BBMP has been blaming the BWSSB and other civic agencies for re-digging newly laid out roads, after it has come under fire from all quarters for accidents and deaths like this one.

In August 2018, the then Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar had appointed eight senior members of the IAS cadre as nodal officers to take up various civic works in the city with better coordination. He had observed that such coordination is crucial when civic works run simultaneously. However, after his tenure, the idea fizzled out. One hopes local administration bodies across cities learn a lesson and realise that coordination among civic agencies is crucial to prevent such deaths.

