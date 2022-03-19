Central bank tweak possible after U.S. fed rate hike

High energy prices have set the inflation tiger on the loose and spurred global central banks into action. If the US Federal Reserve did a 180, leaping from a forever-dovish policy to the hawk-land with its 0.25 bps rate hike and a clear roadmap for six more hikes, the Bank of England was in lockstep and others are expected to follow suit. Markets have taken it well as though rate hikes were the only solution for an inflation problem that central banks said didn’t even exist in the first place until recently.

The RBI too has been maintaining an accommodative stance citing fiscal policy consolidation and an incomplete recovery. But the Fed liftoff ending an era of rock-bottom rates has stirred market expectation of some action from RBI next month. If not a repo rate hike, most expect the policy corridor between repo and reverse repo rate (which incidentally is the effective policy rate right now) to narrow down.

Regardless of the rate action, everyone agrees that RBI may revise its inflation forecast upwards, besides telegraphing its intent on the future course of its accommodative stance. Retail inflation stood at 6.01% and 6.07% in January and February respectively and must print at about 5% in March so as to meet its 5.7% inflation projection for Q4. If it goes dangerously above 5%, then we may miss the headline estimate of 5.3% for FY22.

Some believe RBI will follow global cues and raise rates, albeit moderately in April, but another view is that the central bank may not swing at the pitch as it has room to stay the course. The retreat in global oil prices to $99 a barrel too provides additional comfort, while RBI’s ability to handle anticipated capital flight and rupee depreciation against the dollar leading to imported inflation is somewhat proven. But then, uncertainties are coming at us non-stop leading to recurring inflationary fires and leaving inflation projections useless. It’s crucial for RBI to remain ahead of its game to spare us from being eaten alive by the inflation tiger.