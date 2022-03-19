Kerala must shed its public sector obsession

Turning the state-owned public sector enterprises in Kerala profitable was one of the achievements proudly claimed by the CPM-led LDF during the campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections that it won. However, the Review of Public Enterprises in Kerala 2020–21 tabled in the Assembly last week presented a picture contrary to that claim. During 2020–21, 63 of the 116 active PSEs were in loss and the cumulative loss incurred by all PSEs grew 250%.

Though the audited year can be marked as an exception considering the onslaught of Covid, the fact that 64 PSEs incurred losses in the previous year too negates the possibility of any such rationalisation. In fact, the net return of investment and net profit after tax of PSEs were in the negative for the last three years. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) count among the top loss-making PSEs. A surprise new entrant is the Beverages Corporation, which enjoys a monopoly in liquor sales.

Romanticisation of the public sector has been a salient feature of Kerala politics for long. Successive governments infused more capital and provided budgetary assistance to ailing units in the guise of supporting their employees, numbering around 1.33 lakh. While it is understandable that public utility services like KSRTC, KSEB, and KWA need budgetary support to bridge the operational gap, there is no logic in the state trying to support companies that make cement, autorickshaws and soaps and vie with professionally managed private companies in the market. Disinvestment of the public sector companies, initiated by the Centre two decades ago, is still a taboo for Kerala’s politicians.

While the CPM’s agenda for ‘New Kerala’, accepted at the party’s state conference, involves attracting large-scale private investments, the Assembly recently passed a resolution against divestment of LIC. After buying the BHEL-EML unit in Kasaragod and Hindustan Newsprint Limited in Vellore, the government has now set its eyes on HLL Lifecare, another PSU put up for sale by the Centre. The attempt to add more PSEs to its kitty when it is struggling to run those it has makes no economic sense. If the government is serious about building a New Kerala, it must shed the obsession with PSEs.