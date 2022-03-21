STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Budget’s focus on social welfare

The Tamil Nadu Budget presented by state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is a work-in-progress towards the Dravidian dream of building an inclusive society.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (Photo | EPS)

The Tamil Nadu Budget presented by state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is a work-in-progress towards the Dravidian dream of building an inclusive society. Clearly, education is his chosen path. Funding the college education of girl students (a monthly aid of Rs 1,000 for 36 months) will ensure a higher enrolment ratio in colleges as well as a drop in early marriages. The earlier ‘Thalikku Thangam’ scheme—providing gold and financial assistance for women’s marriages, a scheme that drew flak for indirectly institutionalising the dowry system, has now been reshaped as a higher education assurance scheme. With the highest allocation of Rs 42,565 crore, including Rs 7,000 crore for modernising government schools, education is at the top of the government’s agenda.

The highlight is that PTR managed to reduce the revenue deficit, which has been on a steady increase since 2014. Most of it has come from a drop in expenditure, primarily thanks to the data purity project where a scrutiny of databases of old age pension, insurance and public distribution systems helped weed out unworthy beneficiaries. For next fiscal, PTR has projected revenues of Rs 2.31 lakh crore, a much healthier growth of 13.5% over this year. As explained to this newspaper in a pre-Budget interview, PTR hopes to increase revenues by as much as 17.2% from excise and commercial taxes, mostly by plugging leakages. Just ahead of the Budget, TN recently came up with a policy on data. Using data, the government wants to enhance the quality of policymaking and implementation of schemes, encourage value-added services, and improve access to and quality of services.

Going ahead, PTR has his task cut out. He has consciously tilted the scales towards social welfare, with the goal of alleviating the pain among the weaker sections of the society. As the economy bounces back, the FM wants to focus on social infrastructure and development without taking his eyes off the ongoing fiscal consolidation process. He has surely made some firm steps towards building the state economy, but faces a huge challenge in climbing the $1 trillion peak by 2030.

