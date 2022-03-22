The systemic decay in managing India’s metros

It was one of those rare days in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was being praised by members cutting across party lines for his success in building roads. As irony would have it, hundreds of miles away, a 14-year-old girl was crushed to death by a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) truck around the same time.

A biker and a pedestrian too were injured. This was no freak accident. The subway meant for pedestrians was waterlogged. Repeated alerts from the traffic police had had little effect on the BBMP and people had been forced into jaywalking. Finally, it was a BBMP garbage truck that took a young life. A fortnight ago, a 27-year-old biker’s life too was similarly snuffed out. Why? Because the BBMP and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) forgot to talk to each other. One relaid the road, the other dug it up again. And an unsuspecting young biker, out to fetch food for his mother, was felled by a half-open manhole.

These eminently avoidable accidents happen too frequently to be pardonable. It’s not rash or drunk driving that causes them—the reasons are structural. Our road maintenance is simply too lax, or the asphalt just gets washed away. A city like Bengaluru boasts so many lethal potholes that the Karnataka High Court censured the local civic body. Instead of meeting the court-given deadline for bringing the roads to an acceptable state, the civic bodies passed the buck. This systemic decay is common to most of our metros—so is the distress it causes to the populace.

Civic body reforms seems like a boring subject, but the cost is paid in terms of lives. They are not without funds, just deathly bureaucratic. Gadkari’s sparkling highways have little to do with this inner city mess. But this is what the toiling masses use everyday.