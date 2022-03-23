Lower taxes will help soften oil price blows

It was expected any day, and it has come. Petrol and diesel prices have been increased between Rs 0.80 and Rs 1 across the country while LPG cooking gas has been hiked by about Rs 50 a cylinder. More hikes are in the pipeline as oil companies scurry to match retail prices with the shooting costs of crude oil. The latter has risen almost 45% since the Ukraine war started. The Union government had held the hand of the oil companies to buy goodwill before the Assembly elections in February and March. The polls are now over, and the gloves are off. Bulk diesel prices have in fact been raised by as much as Rs 25-28 a litre above pump prices. This is likely to fuel inflation as big consumers such as the Railways and factories pass on the hit to small consumers.

We are also seeing raw material prices of a range of commodities like iron, steel and glass shooting up relentlessly. Construction companies and realtors have warned that they will stop purchasing raw material and pause construction as input costs are have gone through the roof. Building industry associations like CREDAI warn that the Ukraine war has become an easy excuse for hoarding and cartelisation by manufacturers and traders to push up prices. The government should investigate these charges and protect consumers.

Meanwhile, oil industry watchers warn that for every $1 rise in crude prices, petrol and diesel prices are jacked up by Rs 0.50 a litre. This means fuel prices may go up by Rs 20 per litre in the coming days to match the crude backlog. These are ominous clouds for the poor man’s purse and the government will have to take proactive measures to soften the blows. The total incidence of central taxes and local VAT on retail petrol prices is currently around 50% and that on diesel 40%. This is after reduction in excise duty and cuts on local sales tax or VAT by state governments. While the government has little hold over international crude prices, a recalibration of the tax regime on fuel could provide some respite.