Time for booster as Covid not over yet

As China battles its fiercest Covid wave since 2020, which is propelled by the Omicron variant, and parts of Europe report an uptick in the daily caseload, India must make up its mind about administration of booster doses for all above 18 years of age. The country recorded just 1,518 Covid cases in the last 24 hours with the daily positivity rate at 0.28%. Every sector—social and economic—is open and things have looked the most normal since the virus from Wuhan swept across the globe like wildfire two years ago. Even Assembly elections across five states could be conducted with minimum restrictions without any surge in the number of daily cases. The Government of India, on its part, has done well to have gone ahead with vaccination among the 12–17 age group, whereas booster dose coverage for health and frontline workers as well as senior citizens has progressed at a rapid pace. So far, India has administered more than 181.7 crore jabs across the age groups and precaution doses have been given to over two crore individuals. It’s heartening to say the least but this is not the time to breathe easy.

Covid may appear to have entered its endemic stage but not all experts agree. The recombinant virus, called the Deltacron, has surfaced in several states and epidemiologists are watching with abundant caution. As the Centre mulls allowing a precaution dose for all adults, many countries including the US are strongly debating the administration of a second booster. Israel was the first to allow its citizens to go in for such a dose though clinical analysis shows that a second booster—effectively the fourth jab—does not really send the protection levels soaring beyond the third dose levels, while it is advised for the elderly who are really vulnerable. India started its vaccination way back in January last year and by now, the immunity levels must have waned significantly among a large population. Though the second and third waves must have provided natural immunity, the Covid virus has shown that it is not one to stop mutating so quickly. The pandemic is not over yet and the Centre must not lose time because the economy cannot afford to take any more hits from the health crisis.