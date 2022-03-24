STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Tackling colourism in Tamil cinema

Girls growing up in Tamil Nadu might be familiar with the phrase, “Karuppa irunthaalum kalaiya irrukiraa” (she is pretty although she is dark).

Published: 24th March 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

skincare, makeup

Image used for representational purpose only.

Girls growing up in Tamil Nadu might be familiar with the phrase, “Karuppa irunthaalum kalaiya irrukiraa” (she is pretty although she is dark). The state is hardly the sole part of India afflicted by intense colourism, but perhaps it is the only one where dark-skinned men are celebrated in popular culture while such women find little representation.

The thriving Tamil film industry, known for its innovation and talent, has continued to favour light-skinned female actors over darker women, especially in recent decades, even poking fun at them in comedy tracks. But representation matters, especially for young people as they form ideas of self-worth and body image. With matrimonial columns filled with persons seeking ‘fair’ or ‘wheatish’ brides, many resort to skin-lightening treatments, although fairness creams now go by euphemisms promising “glowing” rather than lighter skin. 

While some talented darker female actors such as Aishwarya Rajesh have given award-winning performances, high-profile representation of darker-skinned Indian women is coming from abroad. This is not to say that Western media industries are not rife with colourism, but that opportunities can be created with just a little bit of imagination. While actor-writer-showrunner Mindy Kaling’s (herself part Tamil) Never Have I Ever featured a young Sri Lankan Tamil-Canadian Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as a lead, the second season of Shonda Rhimes’s mammoth success Bridgerton features two British-Tamil women in lead roles, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran.

All three women would be considered as meeting popular conventions of beauty, yet they offer only rare sparks of representation to women like them. It is perhaps not surprising that Kaling and Rhimes are women of colour themselves, seeking to fill a need often overlooked in an industry dominated by white men. Closer home, Tamil filmmakers do not lack imagination or skill. Having attempted to challenge class, caste and even patriarchal norms, it is time they started challenging the colourism that has come to be reproduced in their films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp