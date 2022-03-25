Kerala government must stop SilverLine intimidation

The Kerala government’s bullishness on the SilverLine railway project, despite the mounting protests, should not belie the fact that, as of now, it is building castles in the air. For, the plan to build a 530-km semi high-speed railway line connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod is only an idea at the moment—an idea that could very well remain on paper unless the Pinarayi Vijayan government can convince the Modi administration of the need for and viability of the project, and placate the enraged public in the state and enlist their support.

Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and requested speedy clearance for the Rs 64,000 crore project but received no assurance in return. And while protests against development projects are common in Kerala, the growing anger against how the government is pushing its ambitious plan seems beyond its resources to manage at the moment. The presence of a large number of people, including women and children, at protests against the laying of survey stones for social impact study has burst the ruling CPM’s argument that the agitation is the sole handiwork of opposition parties with the help of extremist elements.

Not only the opposition and environmentalists, even Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also raised questions about the financial and technical viability of the project. The state government hasn’t provided a credible explanation on the glaring mismatches between the Detailed Project Report and feasibility reports. The daily ridership initially estimated at 45,650 was revised to 82,266 in the final feasibility report without any explanation. There is no clarity either on the safety zone that needs to be kept on both sides of the line. Despite there being no certainty of the project materialising, the government has started laying out survey stones, in the guise of conducting the mandatory social impact study, thus virtually identifying land that will need to be acquired. And those protesting are being dealt with using brute police force.

The people’s anger against marking out their properties for a yet-to-be-approved project is justified. The government’s intimidation tactics are not. It is free to go ahead with its study, but without threatening people or disrupting their lives. For any further action on the project, it must wait for the final clearance from the Centre.