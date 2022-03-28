STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Private sector an equal culprit in erosion of wealth

The sheer loss of investors’ wealth by Anil Ambani-run businesses is astounding. One by one, all his companies are going down the bankruptcy road.

Published: 28th March 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance logo

Image used for representational purpose only.

The sheer loss of investors’ wealth by Anil Ambani-run businesses is astounding. One by one, all his companies are going down the bankruptcy road. After Reliance Communication and Reliance Capital, two more companies—Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power—are now facing the same fate, undergoing the rigmarole of the insolvency and bankruptcy process. Both Reliance Power and Infrastructure have informed the exchanges that financial creditors have knocked NCLT doors to start bankruptcy proceedings against them. They have, however, also stated in their regulatory filings that the management of the companies are trying to settle the issue with creditors out-of-court.

One could only pity the investors who reposed their faith in the once corporate behemoth. They are now staring at massive erosion of their wealth. Take for example Reliance Capital, which had a net worth of around Rs 17,000 crore in 2017 and today it has a negative net worth of Rs 11,000 crore. Its market cap has fallen from Rs 82,000 crore to Rs 350 crore now, more than 90% drop in investors’ wealth.

Anil Ambani is not alone, though. There are many others, be it promoters of Essar Steel, Videocon, DHFL, Alok Industries, Bhushan Steel. The cash-burning new-age (technology) companies, which recently got listed, have been equal culprits too. For years we have been told about the ‘mythical’ power of private entrepreneurship, its efficiency and the value it creates for shareholders. We have been continuously reminded of how government-owned entities have eroded shareholders and taxpayers’ wealth, and that privatisation is the way to go for an efficiently-run economy. And while that may be true, we must not overplay the privatisation bit and leave an impression that it is a sure-shot way to success. There are enough examples of failures of privately-run businesses that have collapsed due to incompetence, lack of vision and, in some cases, greed of management.

If we do blame the public sector for its incompetence, we must also highlight the sheer recklessness of private, especially family-run, businesses. If one has any doubts, just check the cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Anil Ambani Investors
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp