Don’t lose focus on climate crisis

The poles are seething with unprecedented heat. Deep down south, as the region is set to go into the long annual winters, weather stations have clocked 40 degrees Celsius above normal; at the other end of the globe—just out of the cold—scientists have reported temperatures 30 degrees C higher than the average. In completely opposite seasons but temperature records being smashed, both Arctic and Antarctica are in the midst of a heat wave that has baffled climate scientists.

Experts in Australia attribute the unusual hot conditions to strong winds blowing from the continent towards the southern tip. However, weather analysts across the globe are unanimous in their view that the simultaneous heat wave at both the poles is historic and no less alarming. The ramifications of heating of the poles are widespread—low heat absorption, faster pace of ice melting over the land, gradual rise in sea level and coastal inundation across the continents. There is, yet, very little clarity behind the twin incidents though scientists believe the events are signs of rapid changes in earth’s climate.

Such climate extremities come a year after several parts of the globe reported massive spells of heat wave. The United States as well as Canada had witnessed record-breaking heat waves in 2021. Australia, not long ago, struggled with flooding while wildfires ravaged South American countries like Argentina and Chile. There is a section that believes that El Nino-La Nina cycles in the Pacific Ocean may have a bearing on these occurrences that come as no surprise.

The latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had pointed out that much of the global warming footprints will emerge by 2050 but the current signs are ominous. India, too, is facing its share of unexpected heat waves and extreme weather events. Even as much of the world stands together to fight the crisis arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war, it should not be lost on the global leadership to keep a close watch on the drastic changes in the climate front that can exacerbate the economic as well as social fabric of the countries that are most vulnerable to the climate crisis.