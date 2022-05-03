From ‘nonsense’ to ‘ultimatum’, two faces of loudspeaker politics

Two charismatic politicians in recent days held diametrically opposite views on the question of enforcing the Supreme Court’s fiat on noise pollution. While one of them appears to be looking for an excuse to move out of the NDA, the other is doing the spadework to convince the alliance to open a window for him. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sneered at the push to rid mosques of loudspeakers that broadcast Azaan or the call to prayer, describing it as nonsense. On the other hand, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena boss Raj Thackeray warned that his May 3 ultimatum to purge all mosques of loudspeakers in his state stands. If not done, Hanuman Chalisa would be played at exactly the same time and at double the decibel level in retaliation, he threatened.As it is, a BJP neta couple is cooling its heels in a Mumbai jail after proposing to play the Chalisa card outside Matoshree, the house of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Maharashtra government had earlier called a meeting to craft a loudspeaker policy but found it too hot to handle and lobbed the ball into the Centre’s court. At stake in Maharashtra now is the Sena’s hard Hindutva plank crafted by Bal Thackeray, which Raj is trying to appropriate. Pressures of running a coalition government appear to have softened the Sena’s Hindutva edge, Uddhav’s earlier visit to Ayodhya notwithstanding. The BJP is happily watching the sparring from the sidelines, hoping it would be the ultimate beneficiary of the estranged family’s fight.

As for Nitish, leading a government where his party is a smaller player than the BJP is giving him a migraine that isn’t healing. Making his irritation clear at the BJP’s grumbling for more power through Iftar diplomacy with his biggest foe, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and skipping an important national meeting on the judiciary, the chameleon leader is sending loaded messages. That he two-timed the RJD about five years ago is still fresh in people’s memory. Would the opposition trust Nitish again? And would the NDA find Raj useful enough to induct?

The game is still wide open. Loudspeakers are the current obsession; pressing national issues like soaring inflation, jobs, energy security and power crisis be damned.