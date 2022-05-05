STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huge heat wave has a chilling message

India is in the grip of one of the cruellest heat waves in recent memory. Temperatures have smashed decades-old records and millions are in the throes of despair.

A monkey drinks water to quench its thirst, on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

India is in the grip of one of the cruellest heat waves in recent memory. Temperatures have smashed decades-old records and millions are in the throes of despair. The north, north-west and central Indian plains have been reeling under one of the warmest summers and even Himachal Pradesh, known for its cooler climes, has not been spared.

The country recorded its hottest March and April in 122 years as the summer set in early this time. Not just India, the entire subcontinent seems to have scurried for cover as prolonged hot conditions prevailed due to very little rain. Experts are not worried about the high temperatures prevalent across the country but are extremely concerned over the length of the heat wave, which has lasted for six weeks and more. 

If that is not all, the country is also staring at a drop in wheat production. In wake of the Russia-Ukraine war that could lead to Europe and the rest of the world facing a dire supply shortage, India had scaled 
up its wheat exports. But farmers fear that the baking conditions may trigger a decline in the production. This may affect domestic supply too and the price of wheat has shot up.

The staggering heat wave has a chilling message for India’s vast poor because the climate crisis hits the economically vulnerable the worst. A large population, without adequate resources, will continuously be at risk in the years to come should similar conditions recur—which now is a reality in the global warming context. The country must put in place adequate mechanisms to tackle the challenges. It should urgently devise policies that take into consideration not only the devastating changes due to global warming but also their impact on the economy, poverty, and health and livelihood of people. 

