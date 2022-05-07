Asiad postponed, time for athletes to reboot

After months of speculation, the 2022 Asian Games has been formally postponed. The Games, to be held in Hangzhou in September, was always under threat once China went into a slew of severe lockdowns starting with their commercial capital Shanghai (less than 150km away from Hangzhou) due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid. Even Beijing was not spared and as cases rise, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee, Olympic Council of Asia and China Olympic Committee met and decided to defer the Games indefinitely.

After the 2020 Olympics, this is another major Games that had to be delayed due to Covid. Postponing a multi-discipline mega-event, especially so close to the Games, is always complicated. Though not as grand in scale as the Olympics, yet millions of dollars have been spent to get the venues and other logistics ready before time. As for rescheduling, the organisers would want the same window—in September next year—though it would be finalised in a meeting later. That means there would be less than one year to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Since most Asian Games sporting disciplines carry points for Olympic qualifications, international federations have to reorganise their calendar.

For some of our top athletes though, this could be a boon. In a packed calendar, peaking multiple times in a short span of time is usually considered perilous as the risk of getting injured is high. For example, Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra would be competing in World Championships, Commonwealth Games (within a span of 15 days) and later at the Asian Games. For older athletes, however, this may not be good news. Preparation had already begun in most sports while in a few, trials too were conducted. The badminton team was already selected and for those who do not get to figure in the team, it would be a big disappointment.

There is some kind of a consolation for select Indian athletes. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July is still on. Though much smaller in scale (there are only select Olympic disciplines in CWG), serious participation would be expected. It needs to be seen if Hockey India, which was planning to send an alternate team, would be dispatching its first team. For National Sports Federations and the Sports Authority of India, everything needs to be readjusted and rebooted. After the Olympics, this time it will not be difficult.