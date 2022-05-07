STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Asiad postponed, time for athletes to reboot

After months of speculation, the 2022 Asian Games has been formally postponed.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu is the first India shuttler to reach an Asiad singles final. (Photo | PTI)

After months of speculation, the 2022 Asian Games has been formally postponed. The Games, to be held in Hangzhou in September, was always under threat once China went into a slew of severe lockdowns starting with their commercial capital Shanghai (less than 150km away from Hangzhou) due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid. Even Beijing was not spared and as cases rise, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee, Olympic Council of Asia and China Olympic Committee met and decided to defer the Games indefinitely.

After the 2020 Olympics, this is another major Games that had to be delayed due to Covid. Postponing a multi-discipline mega-event, especially so close to the Games, is always complicated. Though not as grand in scale as the Olympics, yet millions of dollars have been spent to get the venues and other logistics ready before time. As for rescheduling, the organisers would want the same window—in September next year—though it would be finalised in a meeting later. That means there would be less than one year to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Since most Asian Games sporting disciplines carry points for Olympic qualifications, international federations have to reorganise their calendar.

 For some of our top athletes though, this could be a boon. In a packed calendar, peaking multiple times in a short span of time is usually considered perilous as the risk of getting injured is high. For example, Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra would be competing in World Championships, Commonwealth Games (within a span of 15 days) and later at the Asian Games.  For older athletes, however, this may not be good news. Preparation had already begun in most sports while in a few, trials too were conducted. The badminton team was already selected and for those who do not get to figure in the team, it would be a big disappointment.

There is some kind of a consolation for select Indian athletes. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July is still on. Though much smaller in scale (there are only select Olympic disciplines in CWG), serious participation would be expected. It needs to be seen if Hockey India, which was planning to send an alternate team, would be dispatching its first team. For National Sports Federations and the Sports Authority of India, everything needs to be readjusted and rebooted. After the Olympics, this time it will not be difficult.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp