Aspirational India creating space for outsiders

The established political order is coming increasingly under attack from outsiders. Traditional political parties with entrenched leadership, regional satraps and scions of dynasties have been portrayed as evil and become the target of new entrants into politics.

A new set of people from humble origins with no political background but having a history of public service and professional excellence seem to be catching the common man’s fancy more than ever before. Arvind Kejriwal was the first such leader in recent times who stormed into power in Delhi by defeating both the Congress and the BJP, the two parties that had dominated politics there since Independence. He emerged from the anti-corruption Anna Hazare movement and promised to clean up the country’s politics. The nation lapped him up.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too positioned himself as an outsider, a chaiwala who did not come from money, political family or any privileged class. Entering the national scene soon after the Anna Hazare movement, Modi’s ‘na khaunga, na khane doonga’ slogan resonated across the country and he won by a landslide. Modi is seen as a common man who has no family and therefore no desire to accumulate wealth.

The latest one to ride this wave against the established political order is Prashant Kishor. The political strategist, who is credited with helping many parties win elections, seems to have decided to take the plunge himself. To test the political waters, he has announced that he would undertake a 3,000-kilometre padayatra starting from Gandhi ashram in Champaran and go across Bihar. The state has been one of the most backward in India and appears ripe for the launch of politics of development.

Bihar was the epicentre of a movement under Jayaprakash Narayan. Whether Kishor succeeds in building a JP-like movement in the state remains to be seen. But one thing that weighs in his favour is the apparent mood of the people of India. There is a clear yearning for clean leaders who would make a difference in the lives of the people. Will another political outsider move to the centre stage?