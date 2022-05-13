There’s a need to call out Kerala cleric’s misogyny

The uncharitable utterances of M T Abdulla Musaliyar, senior Muslim scholar and a member of the mushawara (consultation body) of the Sunni organisation Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, against the presence of a girl at an open stage along with male figures seem to be out of sync with what has been happening within the community for the past one decade. Musaliyar chided the organisers of the madrassa event for inviting the Class 10 student for receiving a memento for educational excellence.

Instead, he wanted her father to be called to receive the prize on her behalf. Such misogynistic outbursts on part of the Muslim clergy in Kerala against women’s presence at public platforms are not new. But what makes Musaliyar’s remark disheartening is the fact that it eclipses the giant strides the community, especially the Sufi Sunnis, made in the field of education. The Sufi Sunnis were often derided for the orthodox stand they took in denying education for women. The Samastha had even issued diktats against women pursuing education. But the Sunnis have now made significant progress in all spheres and established their own colleges for girls.

Critics of Islam may find Musaliyar’s remark handy as it is line with their assertion that the religion is basically anti-women. The episode will make ultra-orthodox sections also happy, but it is indeed a frustrating development for those who have been fighting for gender rights and modernity within the community. The cleric’s action has attracted strong condemnation from Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who also bemoaned the fact no political leader, either from the ruling front or the opposition, has dared to call out the misogynistic tendencies still prevalent in sections of society.

However, in a welcome move, the child rights commission has taken up the matter suo motu and sought an explanation from the Samastha. Interpretations of scriptures have shown that Islam does provide room for women in all its discourses.

Musaliyar’s expression of irritation has undermined the efforts Sunni groups have made to shed the anti-women tag. It would take time for the community to recover from the backlash created by an avoidable controversy.