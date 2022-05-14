Disease outbreaks and the need for vigilance

The Covid-19 pandemic may be between waves or waning, but it has left behind lessons for the Central and the state governments to learn from. One of the most important among them is to be prepared for a disease outbreak or even another pandemic.

Hardly out of the pandemic, the Kerala government has already stepped up its surveillance of Nipah virus in all its districts, as this is the breeding season for bats, which are known to be carriers of the pathogen. Following closely in its footsteps, the Karnataka government too has instructed its health officials to strengthen vigilance in those districts that border Kerala. In May 2018, the Nipah outbreak was reported in Kozhikode; it subsequently spread to neighbouring Malappuram and claimed 16 lives. It was detected again in 2019 in Ernakulam, but no fatalities were reported, although two years later, the disease claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy in Kozhikode.

While Kerala’s quick response in tightening surveillance on Nipah to prevent an outbreak is commendable, other states need to learn from this and keep their guard up. They need to implement measures to prevent an outbreak—not just of Nipah but a range of diseases that may be capable of wreaking havoc in the form of a full-blown pandemic.

Over the past two years, Covid has haunted our minds. According to official figures, the pandemic has claimed about 5.24 lakh lives in India and 62.6 lakh globally. We remain wary about a fourth wave in India although experts are playing that possibility down presently. There is the need to keep a vigilant eye on viral mutations that could be deadlier than the original. Quick response to symptoms of a disease threatening even a regional area is of the utmost importance at a time economies of the world are trying to emerge from the impact of Covid. Only by being vigilant can we prevent any more outbreaks of deadly diseases.