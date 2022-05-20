STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Brand Bengaluru not rain ready yet

Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru took 10 cm of rain in just 90 minutes in its central business district on Tuesday, bringing the city to a halt.

Published: 20th May 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

People wade through knee-deep water near Silk Board Junction after heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday evening | Express

People wade through knee-deep water near Silk Board Junction after heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday evening | Express

Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru took 10 cm of rain in just 90 minutes in its central business district on Tuesday, bringing the city to a halt. On average, the city recorded 13 cm of rain in a day—the second highest in a single day in May since 1909. Waterlogged areas and flooded arterial roads wrought havoc on the city.When such an event occurs, political powers go into overdrive. The opposition goes hammer and tongs at the government. The latter goes on the defensive. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai—who also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru Development—assured the people that the city was prepared with rain-ready infrastructure and that temporary flooding was bound to happen because of its topography.

It does not matter which political party is ruling, action and reaction from both sides remain the same each time torrential rains hit the city. Political focus is at best myopic when it comes to city planning. Senior BJP leader S M Krishna, who has been the state’s chief minister (1999–2004) and then Union external affairs minister (2009–2012), wrote a letter to Bommai expressing concern over rains impacting the image of Brand Bengaluru. Krishna, credited with promoting Bengaluru as the “Silicon Valley of India”, has expressed fears about rains exposing the chinks in the existing infrastructure, hampering investment flow to Bengaluru and Karnataka.

But what is overlooked is that Bengaluru never saw flooding of a serious nature until after the 1980s—the decade witnessing a surge in influx into the city. This forced a proliferation of residential and commercial infrastructure. The pursuit of the real estate sector waylaid infrastructure development to make Bengaluru flood-proof and rain-ready. Haphazard road development obstructed water from percolating into the ground. Apart from this, the efficiency of the city’s four river valleys on its outskirts in draining floodwaters—Hebbal, Vrishabhavathi, Koramangala and Challaghatta—was compromised as these turned into drains due to increasing pollution and uncapped inflow of sewage and industrial/domestic pollutants into them. These no longer drain the city’s floodwaters as they did in the past. Bengaluru may just be the best example for smaller cities across India to learn a lesson from—by not emulating its model of development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp