Consumption growth on slow motion

The RBI in its annual report revealed that financial savings of the household sector in 2020–21 surged 3.6 percentage points to 11.5% of Gross National Disposable Income (GNDI), the highest in two decades, as Covid forced people to cut unnecessary spending and go for precautionary savings. 

The forced savings in 2020–21, however, do not seem to have spurred private consumption in 2021–22 as expected. Private consumption expenditure in 2021–22 (as per second advance estimates of the NSO) grew by a paltry 1.2% over pre-Covid levels to Rs 83.56 lakh crore (after adjusting for inflation). The revenge spending that many analysts alluded to seems to have lost steam thanks to persistently high unemployment rates—especially in urban centres—and high inflation. Economist and former chief economic advisor Kaushik Basu recently pointed out high youth unemployment in India (nearly 25% in 2020) as a big cause of concern. Increasing inequality, which many economists have termed K-shaped growth, has also added to the drag in private consumption.

A lot of these savings in 2020–21 had gone into bank fixed deposits as the share of FDs in household financial savings went up by 2.1 percentage points to 6.3% of GNDI. Covid also seems to have forced people to go for panic buying of insurance funds as their share rose 0.8 percentage points to 2.6% of the GNDI. Households preferred to park their savings in non-risky assets to risky and more productive ones like equities.

The RBI’s report also noted that private final consumption expenditure, which accounts for 56% of GDP, is a work-in-progress having barely surpassed pre-Covid levels. Consumption expenditure revival depends on many factors, none of which the Centre seems to be getting right. Despite the recent export ban of some commodities, cut in excise duty on fuel and import duty reduction on a few select goods, inflation is not getting moderated substantially. The 40 bps increase in repo rate, in a knee-jerk reaction to inflation getting out of control, has already increased the cost of borrowings, offsetting a likely lending-driven pick up in consumption. Given the background, growth in private consumption may remain elusive for some time.

