Parties should stop stoking caste fire in Andhra

Konaseema in Andhra Pradesh is known for its scenic beauty with tributaries of the river Godavari criss-crossing the region, coconut trees and lush green paddy fields swaying to the breeze… it is indeed yet another God’s own country, so to speak. Last week, this serene atmosphere changed suddenly, not due to any natural calamity, but with the ugly face of casteism baring its fangs.

With Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes almost equal in number, the region has historically been divided and sporadic incidents are not uncommon. This time, however, mobs took the police by surprise, and torched the house of Transport Minister P Viswarup in the largest town of the new district Amalapuram. Their protest was against the proposal to rename the district after Dr B R Ambedkar.

The merits and demerits of renaming the district after the legendary social reformer could be debated, as some have argued that Konaseema will be Konaseema no matter by which name it is called in government parlance. It may be true, but the recent events reinforce the fact that Ambedkar is more relevant for the region than ever before. The counter question to be asked is why are there no protests when so many landmarks are named after the Gandhis or regional leaders?

In Amalapuram, it is obvious that a number of the Backward Classes are miffed with what they perceive to be the increasing domination of SCs. And, going by the way the violence unfolded, it was well organised. Police have so far apprehended 62 suspects belonging to different political parties including the ruling YSRC, opposition TDP and Jana Sena. It shows they have acted cutting across party lines. Instead of dousing the fire, it is unfortunate that all the parties are busy stoking it, blaming each other for the violence.

The state government has rightly given the police a free hand to deal with the culprits. At the same time, it should look at the glaring intelligence failure and take steps to foster communal harmony. The opposition parties must stop trying to gain political mileage out of the incidents. Humanism should be the guiding principle, not casteism in our God’s own country.