Odisha growth hopes ride on the wings of new airport

Early last month, when the Ministry of Civil Aviation granted a license to Jeypore airport for commercial operation of flights under the Narendra Modi government’s flagship Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN, it became the first state-owned airport of Odisha. On Monday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the first flight, adding a new accelerator to regional growth.

For a historically backward region, this presents a reason for cheer. Jeypore, one of the biggest towns in southern Odisha, is the gateway to the region, and an airport would help the endeavours of the state and the Centre to address the regional imbalance. Part of the erstwhile Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput landscape, which grabbed headlines through the 1980s and 1990s for acute socio-economic impoverishment, Jeypore turns a new leaf with air connectivity.

The primary goal behind the scheme is not just to provide improved air linkage for tourism purposes; it aims to act as a catalyst for economic development by shortening distances and linking the hinterland with development hubs. The good news is Odisha will add another airport at Rourkela under the scheme.The state government’s relentless pursuit of promoting hockey resulted in the hosting of the back-to-back Men’s Hockey World Cup, which necessitated the aviation infrastructure.

There is more to come, though. Two airports at Utkela (Kalahandi) and Rangeilunda (Ganjam), are currently underway. As part of its endeavour, the government is planning an airstrip at Malkangiri, where left-wing extremism ruled the roost until recently. In 2018, the Jharsuguda airport was set up under the same scheme. Besides, under the latest proposals, airstrips at four more places are planned to link wildlife and tourist destinations. While the Airport Authority of India operates airports like Jharsuguda, the Jeypore and Utkela airports would see the state picking up critical stakes in land and security, apart from future expansion.

The Civil Aviation Ministry recently told parliament that at least 60 routes have been awarded to Odisha, of which 18 are operational. Most of these airports are being planned in regions rich in natural resources but have been trying to break the shackles of underdevelopment. Apart from addressing the regional imbalance, the operationalisation of Jeypore airport marks a new chapter for the aspirational Odisha which has worked cooperative federalism truly well.

