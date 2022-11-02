Home Opinions Editorials

Kohli’s privacy breach deplorable and scary

There is a very thin line dividing a fan from a fanatic. The moment it gets blurred, and an act of a fan transforms into extreme fanaticism, it could turn morbid and fearful.

Published: 02nd November 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

There is a very thin line dividing a fan from a fanatic. The moment it gets blurred, and an act of a fan transforms into extreme fanaticism, it could turn morbid and fearful. It becomes an act of extreme passion devoid of reasoning. When it breaches the sacred space of personal privacy, it becomes vile. Former India captain Virat Kohli’s hotel room was filmed in his absence by hotel staff and posted on social media. There have been occasions when paparazzi hounded celebrities, including high-profile sportspersons, but this is a new low. A short video titled King Kohli’s hotel room focussed on his personal belongings -- health supplements, his caps, open suitcase, watch, even his shoes. He condemned it through an Instagram post on Monday when India left for their fourth World Cup Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Adelaide. 

It will not be an exaggeration to say that Kohli, who has had a very special World Cup so far, is the most popular cricketer on the planet. Kohli and his celebrity wife, Anushka Sharma, have a massive following. But time and again, the couple has to remind the world of what is acceptable and what is a breach of privacy. Fans get excited, but this time, like Kohli said, “This video here is appalling, and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy.” 

Invading one’s room in a hotel with a camera is downright deplorable. The bedroom is a person’s most private space. When hotel staff are the accused, like Crown Resorts in Perth admitted in a statement, it becomes all the scarier. The hotel apologised and sacked the ‘individuals’ but is it enough? The damage has been done. Only recently, Kohli had opened up about his struggles with mental health. Just imagine the scar this incident would leave behind on his psyche.

At another level, it is also a serious security breach, especially during such a high-profile tournament as the World Cup. It’s one thing if the paparazzi take a photograph without Kohli’s knowledge in a public place, but it is another if some unknown person strolls into a hotel room and takes a video of his belongings. In the end, it’s like what Kohli says, “If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp