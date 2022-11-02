Kohli’s privacy breach deplorable and scary

There is a very thin line dividing a fan from a fanatic. The moment it gets blurred, and an act of a fan transforms into extreme fanaticism, it could turn morbid and fearful. It becomes an act of extreme passion devoid of reasoning. When it breaches the sacred space of personal privacy, it becomes vile. Former India captain Virat Kohli’s hotel room was filmed in his absence by hotel staff and posted on social media. There have been occasions when paparazzi hounded celebrities, including high-profile sportspersons, but this is a new low. A short video titled King Kohli’s hotel room focussed on his personal belongings -- health supplements, his caps, open suitcase, watch, even his shoes. He condemned it through an Instagram post on Monday when India left for their fourth World Cup Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Adelaide.

It will not be an exaggeration to say that Kohli, who has had a very special World Cup so far, is the most popular cricketer on the planet. Kohli and his celebrity wife, Anushka Sharma, have a massive following. But time and again, the couple has to remind the world of what is acceptable and what is a breach of privacy. Fans get excited, but this time, like Kohli said, “This video here is appalling, and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy.”

Invading one’s room in a hotel with a camera is downright deplorable. The bedroom is a person’s most private space. When hotel staff are the accused, like Crown Resorts in Perth admitted in a statement, it becomes all the scarier. The hotel apologised and sacked the ‘individuals’ but is it enough? The damage has been done. Only recently, Kohli had opened up about his struggles with mental health. Just imagine the scar this incident would leave behind on his psyche.

At another level, it is also a serious security breach, especially during such a high-profile tournament as the World Cup. It’s one thing if the paparazzi take a photograph without Kohli’s knowledge in a public place, but it is another if some unknown person strolls into a hotel room and takes a video of his belongings. In the end, it’s like what Kohli says, “If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?”

