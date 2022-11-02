Robust core sector growth can reverse current gloom

There is reason for optimism. Data released by the Union government’s industry department showed the core sector, consisting of eight economic sectors, recorded a robust growth of 7.9% compared to 5.4% in the same month a year ago. This reversed two months of sequential decline - in July, core sector growth fell to 4.4% from 9.9% and in August to 3.3% from 12.6%, compared to the previous year. The big output performers were: coal (12%), electricity (11%) and cement (12.1%). The increase in demand for energy – coal and electricity – has boosted the expectation of positive industrial growth of 6-7% in September after a contraction of 0.8% in August.

Meanwhile, a private survey – the S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) – rose to 55.3 in October from a three-month low of 55.1 points in September. This indicates an expansion in factory orders and resilient demand in the face of global headwinds. The PMI survey showed buoyant optimism by manufacturers, expecting an uptick in consumer buying, and continued to invest in input commodities. Expanding capacity and higher export orders too added to the optimistic picture.

However, these trends are at best green shoots amidst an otherwise challenging scenario. Some analysts point out that the uptick in energy and cement consumption must be seen as part of the increased government spending and cannot be interpreted as a broad-spectrum lift-off. High growth in fertilisers (11.8%), another core sector head, is also a seasonal demand for the upcoming rabi season sowing. A broader look showed cumulative growth of the core sector in the first half of the current financial year (April to September) showed a 9.6% growth, much lower than the 16.9% recorded last year.

Add to this the lower-than-expected performance of key infrastructure companies like Tata Steel. The company’s net profit plummeted 87% for the second quarter to R1,514 crore from the previous year’s R11,918 crore. Revenue, too, was marginally down at R59,877 crore. The company said there had been an economic slowdown in key sectors. Globally, tech companies are also facing a winter of despair. Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta have all declared results that are way below expectations and targets. Nasdaq-100, which lists the best tech companies, has lost around 27% over the last year. However, if the government can stay the course and drive spending in the core sectors, we might see a reversal of the gloom in a couple of quarters.

There is reason for optimism. Data released by the Union government’s industry department showed the core sector, consisting of eight economic sectors, recorded a robust growth of 7.9% compared to 5.4% in the same month a year ago. This reversed two months of sequential decline - in July, core sector growth fell to 4.4% from 9.9% and in August to 3.3% from 12.6%, compared to the previous year. The big output performers were: coal (12%), electricity (11%) and cement (12.1%). The increase in demand for energy – coal and electricity – has boosted the expectation of positive industrial growth of 6-7% in September after a contraction of 0.8% in August. Meanwhile, a private survey – the S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) – rose to 55.3 in October from a three-month low of 55.1 points in September. This indicates an expansion in factory orders and resilient demand in the face of global headwinds. The PMI survey showed buoyant optimism by manufacturers, expecting an uptick in consumer buying, and continued to invest in input commodities. Expanding capacity and higher export orders too added to the optimistic picture. However, these trends are at best green shoots amidst an otherwise challenging scenario. Some analysts point out that the uptick in energy and cement consumption must be seen as part of the increased government spending and cannot be interpreted as a broad-spectrum lift-off. High growth in fertilisers (11.8%), another core sector head, is also a seasonal demand for the upcoming rabi season sowing. A broader look showed cumulative growth of the core sector in the first half of the current financial year (April to September) showed a 9.6% growth, much lower than the 16.9% recorded last year. Add to this the lower-than-expected performance of key infrastructure companies like Tata Steel. The company’s net profit plummeted 87% for the second quarter to R1,514 crore from the previous year’s R11,918 crore. Revenue, too, was marginally down at R59,877 crore. The company said there had been an economic slowdown in key sectors. Globally, tech companies are also facing a winter of despair. Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta have all declared results that are way below expectations and targets. Nasdaq-100, which lists the best tech companies, has lost around 27% over the last year. However, if the government can stay the course and drive spending in the core sectors, we might see a reversal of the gloom in a couple of quarters.