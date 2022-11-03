Kerala’s pension age U-turn bad for finances

The Kerala government’s knee-jerk reaction of freezing the decision to raise the retirement age to 60 in public sector units is the latest example of political considerations reigning supreme over practical wisdom.

The finance department issued an order on October 29 to increase the pension age in state-run PSUs, excluding Kerala State Electricity Board, Kerala State Roads Transport Corporation, and

Kerala Water Authority. As expected, there was a hue and cry from youth organisations aligned with the opposition parties, which took out protest marches to the secretariat. CPM’s youth organisation, DYFI, too, jumped onto the bandwagon after CPI-affiliated AIYF demanded the scrapping of the decision. The government promptly succumbed to the pressure, ignoring the financial realities.

It’s not that the political class isn’t aware of the swelling wage and pension bill draining the exchequer. The government is borrowing heavily to pay salaries and pensions. And the October 29 order was a small step in the right direction.

With the rise in life expectancy, the proportion of the elderly has been increasing, adding to the financial burden because pensions need to be paid for longer. There is another realisation that the experience gained by a person on the job is wasted if the person retires early. All these concerns, expressed by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation recently and mentioned in the Economic Survey of 2018–19, have prompted the governments to reconsider pension strategies.

Kerala has the highest life expectancy in the country and the lowest retirement age. But any announcement to increase the pension age is greeted with suspicion and resentment. The youth’s fear of losing job opportunities is often cited for scuttling any attempt to revise the retirement age. The parties concerned have yet to care to undertake a scientific study to measure the exact impact of the revision. There is also pressure on the government to bring back the statutory pension scheme done away with in 2013.

This would be suicidal for Kerala in its current financial condition. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is known for his ‘no-nonsense’ approach to crucial issues. But at times, he is forced to return to his old self as CPM state secretary who succumbs to pressure from party die-hards. What is expected from the chief minister at this juncture is not populism that would fetch cheers from the galleries but some bitter medicine that would lessen the burden on the strained finances.

