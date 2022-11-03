Tougher steps must to deal with child sexual abuse

The sexual assault on a four-and-a-half-year-old kindergarten student at a school in the posh Banjara Hills in Hyderabad has once again highlighted what could only be termed the epidemic of child sexual abuse in our society. In this case, the accused is the driver of the principal, who had a free run ostensibly because of a staff shortage. A few days later, the alleged rape of two orphan girls, including a minor, at a shelter home, came to light. The state’s response to both instances is on the expected lines. In the first one, the school education department cancelled the school’s license even as the accused were arrested, only to roll back the decision under pressure from parents of other students who were rightly worried about the future of their wards. In the second, the accused was apprehended, and it appears we are back to business as usual.

It is time the authorities wake up to the increasing number of sexual crimes against children. Enough of these knee-jerk reactions which are of no use to anyone except the authorities. We can have laws such as the POCSO Act, but their enforcement is insufficient. If one were to go by the NCRB data, 53,874 cases were registered under the Act in 2021. In Telangana, nearly 2,000 cases were reported last year, up from 1200-odd the previous year. At a cursory glance, it is obvious that the crime graph is going up, and the statistics are not reflective of reality as many cases go unreported. In the aftermath of the child rape case, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced a committee to recommend measures to prevent such incidents. This is a familiar playbook of all governments.

Many studies have been conducted worldwide, and their recommendations are simple: Sensitise parents, teachers and healthcare professionals and institute a mechanism to make the places children frequent safer. In this respect, we must look at recruitment in schools, colleges, and others. What is the point of having a sexual offenders list if it is restricted to law enforcement authorities? Why not cross-check it before recruitment? Lastly, child rape victims must be provided with psychological and other help as the trauma could haunt them for the rest of their lives. We need a system that encompasses all these aspects.

The sexual assault on a four-and-a-half-year-old kindergarten student at a school in the posh Banjara Hills in Hyderabad has once again highlighted what could only be termed the epidemic of child sexual abuse in our society. In this case, the accused is the driver of the principal, who had a free run ostensibly because of a staff shortage. A few days later, the alleged rape of two orphan girls, including a minor, at a shelter home, came to light. The state’s response to both instances is on the expected lines. In the first one, the school education department cancelled the school’s license even as the accused were arrested, only to roll back the decision under pressure from parents of other students who were rightly worried about the future of their wards. In the second, the accused was apprehended, and it appears we are back to business as usual. It is time the authorities wake up to the increasing number of sexual crimes against children. Enough of these knee-jerk reactions which are of no use to anyone except the authorities. We can have laws such as the POCSO Act, but their enforcement is insufficient. If one were to go by the NCRB data, 53,874 cases were registered under the Act in 2021. In Telangana, nearly 2,000 cases were reported last year, up from 1200-odd the previous year. At a cursory glance, it is obvious that the crime graph is going up, and the statistics are not reflective of reality as many cases go unreported. In the aftermath of the child rape case, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced a committee to recommend measures to prevent such incidents. This is a familiar playbook of all governments. Many studies have been conducted worldwide, and their recommendations are simple: Sensitise parents, teachers and healthcare professionals and institute a mechanism to make the places children frequent safer. In this respect, we must look at recruitment in schools, colleges, and others. What is the point of having a sexual offenders list if it is restricted to law enforcement authorities? Why not cross-check it before recruitment? Lastly, child rape victims must be provided with psychological and other help as the trauma could haunt them for the rest of their lives. We need a system that encompasses all these aspects.