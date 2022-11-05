RBI rates must reflect domestic priorities

This week was all about interest rates. Global central banking decisions have never been as synchronised as now, but what’s unsettling is the uneven commentary of individual policymakers. The US Federal Reserve delivered its widely-expected 75 bps rate hike but dashed hopes of a potential slowdown in rate increases. In a U-turn, it argued that the rate level was going to be higher than its September estimates. Twisting the dagger, it reasoned that it was premature even to discuss a rate pause and that such conversations were simply unthinkable. Hours later, the Bank of England harped a different tune from the other side of the Atlantic. While it matched the Fed’s 75 bps move, its governor confirmed that policy rates could go up less than market expectations. Ditto with Australia, whose central bank went straight into action mode, having slowed down with a 25 bps hike, despite inflation running wild.

Notwithstanding the sharp and successive rate hikes, inflation remains a menace throughout the world. Central banks are mid-way to achieving their key responsibility area—price stability—which is why some believe that the full effects of the policy rates should be allowed to first feed through into the broader economy before proceeding further. Interest rates operate with a lag, so they argue that continuing with further harsh doses will only bleed the sick. Like other countries, estimates show Indian inflation to likely ease by next year, which means the pace of hikes may warrant a relook.

As RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das defended the central bank’s decisions a few days ago, tightening any sooner than in May would have upset the economic recovery process. By that logic, given the global slowdown and recessionary fears, and as one of the Monetary Policy Committee members suggested, it’s time to slow down, if not pause, to first take stock of the situation. More so should headline inflation stay below the expected 6% next fiscal, and as FY24 growth estimates continue to slide by the second, it warrants an accommodative policy. As it is, banks are yet to absorb the 190 bps policy rate hike, and there’s unevenness among private and public sector banks’ fresh lending rates, with only the former’s crossing past the pre-pandemic level. RBI should chart a course of its own, as it has been till now, rather than matching its global peers.

