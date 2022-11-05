Time to remove grey areas in governor’s pleasure doctrine

The frequent run-ins between governors and state governments have revived the demand for redefining the role of governors in general and the ‘pleasure doctrine’ in particular. Governments of at least three states have complained about governor overreach. Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar took on the state government almost daily before becoming vice president. Governors of many states have since upped the ante against their governments. Tamil Nadu and Kerala governors have been especially aggressive in acting independently. The governments, run by opposition parties, plan to petition the President of India against them.

The Constitution and the Supreme Court, through its numerous decisions, have made it clear that governors have to exercise their functions on the aid and advice of the council of ministers headed by the chief minister. There are, however, grey areas that provide discretionary powers to the governor. This is where some governors operate, much to the chagrin of the elected governments. For example, when a CM appears to have lost the majority, the governor can decide when to summon the House for the trial of strength. There is no time frame for such summoning. Similarly, the matter of consent to the bills passed by the House is a governor’s discretion. The governor can also withhold assent to a bill indefinitely. The SC has emphasised in a series of landmark judgements that the governor has to function on the CM’s advice. Shamsher Singh (1974) and Nabam Rebia (2016) are such judgements. Nabam Rebia went to the extent of saying that the Constitution does not give the governor a ‘general’ discretionary power. It said the governor was bound by the advice of the council of ministers. Mahabir Prasad (1969) also examined the governor’s pleasure and ruled that the governor’s pleasure is actually the government’s will.

Union governments have been aware of the grey areas and have tried to resolve the confusion. Atal Bihari Vajpayee set up the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution. The Congress government brought in the Punchhi (2007) and Sarkaria (1983) commissions to deal with the issue. Punchhi recommended deleting the ‘doctrine of pleasure’ from the Constitution. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s recent words and actions have again brought the doctrine of pleasure and the governor’s discretionary powers into focus. It is time for the Union government and the SC to settle this issue.

